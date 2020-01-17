New Delhi: A unit of Qatar National Bank has informed a London high court that Vijay Mallya‘s island-mansion Le Grand Jardin is getting devalued with each passing day as Mallya allowed it to “fall into disrepair”, reported Bloomberg. The island home has 17 bedrooms, a cinema hall, a private night club and a private helipad. Mallya bought this luxury property in 2008 using taking a 27-million euro loan from Ansbacher & Co., a unit of the Qatar National Bank. The bank now wants a court order on Mallya to sell his superyacht and repay the bank.

The lawyer representing the bank said that the interior of the mansion, which is listed for sale, has got damaged. Unsuitable designers have been engaged to carry out repairs which worsened the state of the mansion. An inspection of the property on part of the bank has revealed that owing to severe damage, the property has been devalued.

Mallya was arrested in London in April 2017 after 17 banks accused him of defaulting debts of Kingfisher, the airline which shit shop in 2012. The Uk government has signed the extradition order. However, the UK High Court allowed Mallya to appeal against the extradition order. He is out on bail.

Vijay Mallya was facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The 62-year-old liquor baron has also defaulted to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.