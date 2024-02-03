Home

‘Viksit Bharat Mandates Every State To Be Developed’: PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 68,000 Cr In Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of IIM campus in Sambalpur, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Odisha News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that each and every state in the country must be developed in order to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). The Prime Minister was speaking in Odisha’s Sambalpur after launching projects worth Rs 68,000 crore in the state.

“The goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ can only be achieved when every state of India becomes developed. Hence, the Centre has been supporting every sector in Odisha over the years,” PM Modi said after inaugurated and laying the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in the state.

Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways in the state.

The development works which are either being inaugurated or for which foundation stones are being laid will give significant boost to Odisha's progress. https://t.co/meydQfLLui — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.

“These projects will benefit the youth of Odisha and will create employment opportunities. The Centre is supporting Odisha in every sector,” the Prime Minister said after unveiling 18 projects in the state.

PM Modi also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

He also inaugurated the 412-km Dhamra Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL).

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the function.

‘Nations must expand cooperation to enhance justice delivery system’

Ahead of his visit to Odisha, PM Modi attended the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) – Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, the PM pitched for expanding cooperation between countries for investigation and justice delivery as criminals have been using the latest technology for funding and operating across regions.

Modi noted that cooperation can happen even while respecting each other’s jurisdiction and asserted that when nations work together, jurisdiction becomes a tool to deliver justice, not delay it.

The rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats presents new challenges and there is a need for making the justice delivery system more flexible and adaptable, he said.

The Prime Minister said countries already work with each other in the domain of air traffic control and maritime traffic, and advocated extending this to investigation and justice delivery.

“When we work together then jurisdiction becomes a tool to deliver justice and not to delay it,” he said, adding that the nature and scope of crime have seen radical changes.

Sometime ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries, he said.

He expressed hope that the conference works to ensure that everyone has access to timely justice and no one is left behind.

The 21st century challenges cannot be fought with a 20th century approach, Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

