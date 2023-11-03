‘Violent Extremist Organisation’ In India Collected Funds Through Well-Structured Networks To Procure Arms: FATF

Home

India’s onsite assessment by FATF is slated for November, while the assessment is likely to come up for discussion in the plenary discussion in June 2024.

New Delhi: The ‘violent extremist organisation’ which is under investigation in India received funds through “well-structured networks” which includes offline and online fundraising mechanisms like circulating QR codes and account details, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has stated in its latest report. Without revealing name or information about the organisation, the FATF report makes a reference to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The FATF report indirectly alludes to the Popular Front of India (PFI) without explicitly mentioning the organisation. It suggests that the PFI has engaged in fundraising activities at mosques and public locations, with the funds being directed towards the acquisition of weaponry, ammunition, and the training of its members.

“Indian officials reported that a violent extremist organisation under investigation collected funds through well-structured networks spanning the entire country. Resorting to solicitation at mosques and public places, the group’s fundraising tactics included offline and online mechanisms, such as circulating QR codes and account details through which donors were asked to send money. Over 3,000 bank accounts and informal value transfer systems were used,” said the FATF citing the case study on PFI in its latest report.

