Viral: Leopard Attacks Stray Dog as Man Sleeps Nearby, Terrifies Internet

The video showcases a leopard straying into a human-dominated area, where it attacks a sleeping dog, grabs it by the neck, and quickly escapes.

Pune: Leopards are among the wild animals that are often seen straying into human habitats, mostly in search of food and sometimes out of curiosity.

As the forest area shrinks and deforestation continues due to ongoing development work, incidents of wild animals straying into human habitats have increased in recent years.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who is quite active on social media and often treats his followers to amazing wildlife videos, has shared a similar straying incident that has gone viral on the internet.

The video showcases a leopard straying into a human-dominated area, where it attacks a sleeping dog, grabs it by the neck, and quickly escapes. A man can also be seen sleeping on a cot, but the big cat does not attack him; instead, it goes for a smaller and easier prey.

Leopard’s favourite food in human dominated landscape appears to be dogs.

Here in Pune it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival. pic.twitter.com/sgMB1lw7ht — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 18, 2023

IFS Nanda shared the video clip, stating that street dogs are the easiest prey for leopards in human habitats.

“Leopard’s favorite food in human-dominated landscapes appears to be dogs. Here in Pune, it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival,” he said in the caption.

Pune city has been witnessing a rise in leopard attacks.

The city has experienced an increase in human-leopard conflicts in recent months. In February of this year, a 22-year-old woman died in a leopard attack in Pimparkhed village. The incident took place when the deceased was with her husband and brother-in-law at a sugarcane farm.

In March, a 17-year-old boy was killed, and two women were injured in leopard attacks. Forest officers are analyzing these cases and implementing numerous measures to curb such incidents.

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 76,000 views and has received hundreds of likes. The video clip terrified Twitter users, with some expressing sadness for the stray pooch.

“In the absence of dog, next alternative to leopard,, him,,RIP.” A Twitter user said.

“Very unfortunate,” said another.

“If there was a child around, it would have let the dog be,” said the third.

“Bechaara doggy”, said another.

“Not appears to be. Dogs have always been Leopards’ favorite food, you will find some accounts in those old hunting stories as well. And i myself belonging from a Leopard infested area know about some first hand accounts of the same. Dogs are like what Pizza is to humans.” Said another user.

