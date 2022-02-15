Viral News: While most of us fear being infected by Covid even once, a man in Turkey had the terrible misfortune of being infected by COVID-19 for 14 months straight. The 56-year-old man, identified as Muzaffer Kayasan, has tested positive for the deadly disease 78 times since 2020 and now holds the record for the longest period of infection for any COVID-19 patient in Turkey, as per the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.Also Read - Covid Vaccination Certificate No More Required For Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple

The man, who has already suffered the unimaginable, has been confined to his home and hospitals for 14 months and is now seeking a way out of his situation. He spent nine months in the hospital and another five months at home in self-isolation. The only way he can see his grandchildren is through a window and on FaceTime.

"I have no problem here other than being unable to touch my loved ones. It is very hard," he said.

Notably, Kayasan, a leukemia patient, was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020 and was hospitalized. Since he already had leukemia, Kayasan thought he won’t survive coronavirus. But he was discharged from the hospital after a short period of treatment following which he returned to his home awaiting a full recovery in self-isolation. After the self-isolation phase ended, all 78 tests he was subject to showed Kayasan was still COVID-19 positive. 14 months later, he is still alive and fighting the terrible disease.

Doctors said Kayasan’s situation is possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Kayasan said he was surviving on drugs he was prescribed to keep his immune system bolstered. Coronavirus patients with immunosuppression are at risk of prolonged infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to a study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine.