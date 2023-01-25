Top Recommended Stories
Viral Video of Bannadevi ‘Ghost’ Creates Panic in Aligarh | WATCH Spooky Clip
Viral Video: These days a video has been widely circulated on social media wherein a ghostly figure can be seen walking on the roads of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. While some residents in Aligarh dismisse
Viral Video: These days a video has been widely circulated on social media wherein a ghostly figure can be seen walking on the roads of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. While some residents in Aligarh dismissed the footage as edited, others were convinced it was real. The widely-shared footage has created panic among locals in Aligarh.
Also Read:
- Ghaziabad Police Fines Instagram Influencer Rs 17,000 For Defying Rules To Make Reel On Highway
- Scooty Riding Girl Asked To Wear Helmet But She Ignores, What Happens Next Is A Lesson For All | Watch Viral Video
- Viral Video: Girl Places Metal Utensil Over Lit Up Firecracker And Then Something Unexpected Happens | WATCH
Rumours of paranormal activity or a ghost haunting the city of light first emerged when the video surfaced online on Jan 24. Filmed in New Rajendra Nagar near Bannadevi police station, the 28-second clip shows a figure in off-white walking on a road.
WHITE-CLAD GHOST WALKING IN NEW RAJENDRA NAGAR IN ALIGARH
UP अलीगढ़ : CCTV में कैद हुआ भूत का वीडियो, वीडियो हो रहा है सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, भूत इलाके में बना हुआ है चर्चा का विषय, अलीगढ़ के बन्नादेवी थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू राजेंद्र नगर का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो।https://t.co/9qkBx39eXk pic.twitter.com/mbcFr0Kmk8
— Dinesh Kumar (@DineshKumarLive) January 24, 2023
(Note: India.com can not claim the authenticity of the video)
This is not the first time such video has been going viral on social media. Last year, video of a white-clad ‘ghost’ walking on rooftops in Varanasi went viral. The chaos started when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a woman was seen floating in a white gown.
बनारस में छतों पर एक सफेद कपड़ा पहने भूत के चलने का वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, चश्मदीदों ने पुलिस से जांच की मांग की है… pic.twitter.com/e8KqvvYIr0
— Banarasians (@banarasians) September 22, 2022
When the videos were circulated, panic took over and the locals even stopped coming out of their houses, fearing the ‘ghost’ in the colony.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.