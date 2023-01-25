Viral Video of Bannadevi ‘Ghost’ Creates Panic in Aligarh | WATCH Spooky Clip

Viral Video: These days a video has been widely circulated on social media wherein a ghostly figure can be seen walking on the roads of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. While some residents in Aligarh dismissed the footage as edited, others were convinced it was real. The widely-shared footage has created panic among locals in Aligarh.

Rumours of paranormal activity or a ghost haunting the city of light first emerged when the video surfaced online on Jan 24. Filmed in New Rajendra Nagar near Bannadevi police station, the 28-second clip shows a figure in off-white walking on a road.

WHITE-CLAD GHOST WALKING IN NEW RAJENDRA NAGAR IN ALIGARH

(Note: India.com can not claim the authenticity of the video)

This is not the first time such video has been going viral on social media. Last year, video of a white-clad ‘ghost’ walking on rooftops in Varanasi went viral. The chaos started when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a woman was seen floating in a white gown.

When the videos were circulated, panic took over and the locals even stopped coming out of their houses, fearing the ‘ghost’ in the colony.