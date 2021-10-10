New Delhi: After ‘Shweta, your mic is on’ and ‘Gamocha is an animal’, now another video of an online class session is making rounds on the internet. And, this time it’s a short video clip from an online class of CA students where the professor reacts to one of his student’s answer to his question, “How much is one quarter”. The student’s hilarious reply to his professor’s question has not only left netizens in splits but a video of how the teacher reacted to the answer is going crazily viral across social media platforms.Also Read - Explained: Why Threat of Possible Power Crisis is Looming Large Across India

In the viral video, CA Dhawal Purohit, the founding member of Ednovate (Commerce Coaching Institute in Mumbai), can be seen teaching students of CA. Purohit can be seen asking, “Aap sabse pehle se samajhiye ki ek quarter me kitna hota hai. Hetvik bol beta Ek quarter me kitna hota hai (First understand how much is one quarter. Hetvik, my son, tell me how much is there is one quarter).” Right in the next moment, we can see Professor Purohit making an annoyed but funny expression and saying, “30 ml likhta hai vo. Arrey vo quarter nahi (He wrote 30 ml. It’s not that quarter).” Later, the student can be heard saying, “chaar, chaar (four, four)”. Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Disturbs Mom Watching Anupamaa, Gets Hilarious Scolding For It. WATCH

WATCH VIDEO: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Jaw Drops After Salman Khan Jokes About Raj Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ednovate (@ednovateofficial)

This video has been going viral for the last few days now and netizens are widely sharing it on their social media accounts with hilarious captions. Not only this, even memers have loved Professor Purohit’s annoyed facial expression and a wide range of memes using his expression are also going viral now.

Let’s have a look at some hilarious reactions:

When elder sibling asks you to pick up their suitcase pic.twitter.com/rC5BFkWQ6R — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 5, 2021

jethalal attitude with bhide dialect pic.twitter.com/tjGpLsqnAm — manoj mehta (@notmanoj_) October 4, 2021

Sanjay dutt kid spotted 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1uWSimhxJ — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, many even posted comments like, “sir ji ek quartar 30 ml ka hota hai to patiayala kitne ml ka hoga“, “jalwa hai sir ka“, “Hetvik is a real sensation”, “Ye hetvik kon hein yaaar??” and many more.

Speaking to India.com about the viral video, Professor Purohit said, “I have always believed and preached that the best way of teaching is by always allowing students to ask questions at times where the students will even have garbage answers that a quarter has 30 ML but it is a teachers duty to correct it that it is not 30 ML neither 180 ML it is three months and we will always keep teaching that to the students”