Chef Makes Tandoori Fruit Masala Dosa :
Internet is a place full of bizarre and unique experiments. Everyday, we come across videos and posts of mixing weird food ingredients that either makes our day or cringes us. And this trend has become quite popular these days. From Oreo Pakodas to Maggie milkshake, a lot of weird videos trend on social media that leaves netizens speechless. Similarly, a new video is doing rounds on internet where a chef is seen experimenting with Dosa where fruits are added on top and the new dish is called Tandoori Fruit Masala Dosa. The video was posted by a food blogger namely Anikait Luthra on Instagram and as crossed more than 137k views so far. Watch yourself.