New Delhi: A deeply disturbing video has been doing rounds on Twitter where a car driver can be seen running his SUV over several people following an argument with a biker in Delhi’s Alipur area. At least three people were left seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The accused driver has been identified as Nitin Maan.

DELHI ROAD RAGE INCIDENT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on. (Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

DELHI ROAD RAGE: WHEN DID THE MISHAP HAPPEN?

The horrific mishap took place on October 26 after the car driver hit a biker passing through a narrow lane. Following this a fight broke out between the duo which later turned violent. Also Read - Annoyed By Neighbours For Bursting Crackers, Man Shoots, Injures Them In Delhi

The locals tried to bring the situation under control, but the furious car driver pressed the accelerator and ran over the people gathered there.

DELHI ROAD RAGE CASE: ACCUSED ARRESTED

The driver of the car was identified from the CCTV footage and has been nabbed from his home. The horrific incident comes days after a 35-year-old man was battered to death with a brick in full public view over a parking dispute in Ghaziabad.

Police registered a case and constituted five teams to nab the accused.