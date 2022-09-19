Jaipur: A video of a dog being tied to a car and being dragged along the road while it struggles to match the pace of the vehicle is going viral across social media platforms. The viral video has stirred a row among netizens who demanded strict punishment against the man for animal cruelty. After the video went viral, the man behind the wheel who is a renowned plastic surgeon at a Rajasthan government hospital has been booked.Also Read - Video: UP Police Officer Slaps Man Who Complained Of Missing Niece, Transferred After Video Goes Viral

The dog has reportedly suffered a fracture on one leg and injuries on the other. It also sustained bruises on the neck, a caretaker at Dog Home Foundation said on Sunday. Also Read - Alligator Mom Carries Her Newborn Babies in Mouth, Watch Adorable Viral Video

WATCH:

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Quick Style Brings Out More Cool Dance Steps, This Time On Sauda Khara Khara From Good Newwz. Watch

Shastri Nagar SHO Jogendra Singh said a case has been registered against Dr Rajneesh Gwala under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act.

Calls to Gwala did not elicit any response. Principal and Controller of S N Medical College Dr Dilip Kachawaha said a show cause notice has been issued to Gwala seeking his reply within 24 hours.

According to the purported video, while Gwala drove the car, some commuters filmed his act and also rescued the dog after getting his vehicle stopped. The caretaker of the shelter home alleged that police initially were reluctant to cooperate.

“Police unnecessarily took the ambulance to the police station and kept it there for over an hour despite our request to release it so that the injured dog is treated. The police acted under the influence of the doctor and an FIR was lodged only after two hours,” he alleged.