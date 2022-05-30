Paris: In the bizarre incident, a man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair smeared cake all over the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The internet is left shocked after the video of the incident went viral on social media that also showed the young man in a wig and lipstick throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests and shouting at people to think of planet Earth. The 36-year-old man, whose identity was unknown, was detained following Sunday’s incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artifacts, according to a report by Associated Press.Also Read - 5% Of 16-Year Olds Are Illiterate in France: Report

A póbi da Monalisa https://t.co/axPbAhaVoS — Lili Amaral é 1️⃣3️⃣❤️ (@theliliamaral) May 30, 2022



The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged. Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: "Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That's why I did this."

Quand un militant #NupesMarcheDeDupes croît qu’il va sauver la planète en balançant une part de tarte sur Mona Lisa, on atteint des sommets de connerie. https://t.co/gGKnBusF9d — St3phan (@CitoyenLyon9) May 30, 2022

Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a “patisserie.”

The 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its over-500 years in existence.

😱 Atacan a la #MonaLisa 😱 Un visitante del @MuseeLouvre intentó romper el cristal que protege la Mona Lisa, el cuadro más famoso del mundo, antes de embadurnar su superficie con pastel 🎂, en una aparente protesta relacionada con la situación climática. pic.twitter.com/acWmh7b7As — Expresarte (@expresartelag) May 30, 2022

The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting’s international fame. It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.