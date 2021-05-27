Viral Video: As Cyclone Yaas spelled disaster in parts of West Bengal’s coastal district, an unusual sight was witnessed in Kolkata on Wednesday. A video has gone viral on social media in which a monitor lizard can be seen walking slowly on a waterlogged street in Kolkata. The video was shared by Praveen Angusamy from the Indian Forest Service on Twitter, who requested residents of the area to not harm the animal. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi YouTuber Makes Pet Dog Fly Using Helium Balloons, Arrested For Animal Cruelty | Watch

Sharing the video, he wrote, “This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas. If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable.”

Watch the video here:

This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas . If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable 👍 pic.twitter.com/rnxvZud9pz — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) May 26, 2021

Another user shared a similar video:

The video has gone viral leaving many scared and shocked, while others made jokes.

One user wrote, ”Completely non-venomous but we should keep distance from this because lizard’s nail is very sharp and can be harmful.”

My god it’s like an alligator.. poor things washed ashore ! — ~ (@anu47553781) May 26, 2021

Dangerous !! 😳 — AC (@Ac786007) May 26, 2021

They never harm people unless provoked. In fact having one in rural areas is good because it eats snakes. I've come across a huge one at arm's length while visiting the ruins of my maternal ancestral home in Munshiganj near Dhaka. Neither of us was afraid of the other. 🙂 — Abhijit (@abhijitc14) May 26, 2021

Lizard is like …yeh kaha aa gye hum..yuhi saath saath chalte…😐 — Meg (@temperamental24) May 26, 2021

The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.

A senior Forest Department official said no such monitor lizard was found in Bangur in Kolkata by a team that visited the area and speculated that the video might be old.