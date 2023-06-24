Viral Video shows Horse Being Forced To Smoke Weed On Way To Kedarnath Temple, Internet Outraged: Watch

One of the men is seen forcibly keeping the horse’s mouth muffled while another man forces the helpless animal to inhale the hallucinogenic fumes through one of its nostrils.

A screengrab from the viral video.

New Delhi: A disturbing video is going viral on social media showing a horse being forced to smoke weed by two men on the way to the famed Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The video, which was reportedly shot at Tharu camp, above Bhimbali on the route to the Kedarnath yatra, shows two men forcing a horse to smoke weed and inhale the fumes through one of its nostrils.

In the video, one of the men is seen forcibly keeping the horse’s mouth muffled while another man forces the helpless animal to inhale the hallucinogenic fumes through one of its nostrils. The viral clip has sparked an outrage online with users demanding rigorous punishment for the persons involved in the abuse and stringent implementation of animal protection laws.

You may like to read

Watch: Two Men Force Horse To Smoke Weed On Way To Kedarnath Temple.

pic.twitter.com/dnUiozkRSI — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) June 24, 2023

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also shared the video on her official Twitter handle and decried the blatant abuse of animals. Sharing the video, Tandon wrote: “Can we put a stop to the constant abuse that horses are going through in our holy places . What karma or prayers are these people gaining,when the innocent are being tortured.”

Can we put a stop to the constant abuse that horses are going through in our holy places . What karma or prayers are these people gaining,when the innocent are being tortured. This is a reel going viral from #kedarnath . Can these men be arrested? @pushkardhami ji🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/gfYB1eYwtF — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 23, 2023

Animal Husbandry and Livestock Minister Saurabh Bahuguna also took note of the incident and said that a case been registered and the police is in the process of identifying the people indulging in such horrendous acts.

“A case has been lodged and we are identifying the people who are into such practices,” the minister was quoted as saying, according to an India Today report.

However, animal activist Gauri Maulekhi said the animal has still not being rescued and the horse operators are roaming free, despite a case being registered against them. Citing relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Maulekhi said that the horse must be seized from its owners under Section 34 (power of seizure for examination) of the act and produced before the Magistrate for custody.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, users have shared similar clips of horses and mules being abused along the Kedarnath yatra route.

Police in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district said on Saturday they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR against the horse operators under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “Further investigation is underway,” they said.

As per the police, 14 cases related to abuse and cruelty towards horses and mules have been registered so far during this year’s Kedarnath yatra season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.