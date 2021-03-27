New Delhi: “If you follow rules, you miss out on all the fun.” No one delivers this message better than this bride who on her vidai (farewell) ceremony rides away on the driver’s seat. The act is also symbolic of the changing times, signifying women who have been taking control of their lives and empowering themselves by making their own decisions (big or small). Not to forget, how the mere act of driving is breaking all the taboos associated with being a bride who is expected to be modest and shy on her wedding day. She also sets some really fun standards for the brides. The video of this one-of-a-kind farewell has gone viral on social media and is winning hearts of the netizens. The bride seen in this viral video is Sneha Singhi, a chef by profession. She owns many cafes in Kolkata. Sneha always wanted her farewell to be performed in such a unique way. Sneha shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “This really was fun! ♥ ️.” Also Read - Dancing Dadi Takes Internet by Storm With Her Graceful Moves. These VIDEOS Will Soothe Your Soul | WATCH

WATCH THIS VIRAL VIDEO HERE: