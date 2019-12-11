India’s power-couple Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma posted heart-warming posts on Instagram on their wedding anniversary. The duo who got married on December 11, 2017, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a lovely image of him kissing Sharma’s forehead, as the latter looks on with her dreamy eyes.

Kohli captioned the image, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️”.

The post, uploaded on Wednesday morning has already garnered over 5 lakh likes in just 23 minutes.

SEE POST HERE:



Sharma also posted an image of her own with Kohli on Instagram from their wedding album. In the image, Sharma can be seen hugging Kohli. The Indian skipper can be seen blushing.

Sharma captioned the image, “”To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ 🙏”.

This post too has so far garnered over 5 lakh likes in over 30 minutes.

SEE POST HERE: