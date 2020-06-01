New Delhi: “Violence, abuse and rude behaviour against the frontline workers are not acceptable”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He made the statement while inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka via video conference. Also Read - Historic Decisions Expected in PM Modi's Cabinet Meeting: Report

Referring to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than 5,000 people dead, PM stated that the virus may be an invisible enemy, but our warriors, medical workers are invincible."In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win", the Prime Minister exuded confidence.

"At such a time, world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff & scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both care and cure", added Modi.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said that Rajiv Gandhi University is doing “wonderful” work in teaching as well as training on systems of medicine.

“This is the age to think even bigger and do even better. I am confident the university will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come,” he stated.