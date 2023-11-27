Home

Malaysia to Allow Visa-Free Entry for Indians From December 1st, 2023- Check Details Here

Visa Exemption: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Indians and Chinese can have visa-free entry into Malaysia from December 1.

VISA-FREE Entry: This Country Grants Exemption To Indians Starting December 1. | Photo: Pixabay

Visa-free entry for Indians: As December approaches, everyone is in a holiday mood, planning to celebrate an outing with their loved ones in the new year. For those intending to celebrate the new year abroad, good news has arrived. Malaysia will grant visa-free entry to citizens of India and China for stays of up to 30 days. The facility will be implemented from December 1, as per Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Ibrahim announced the new visa exemption on Sunday during his speech at the People’s Justice Party congress. However, he didn’t specify how long the visa exemption would be applicable.

It is worth noting that India and China are Malaysia’s fourth and fifth-largest source markets respectively.

Tourists Arrival In Malaysia From India, China VISA-FREE Entry:

As per government data, between January and June 2023 Malaysia witnessed 9.16 million tourist arrivals with 283,885 from India and 498,540 from China. Notably, 1.5 million arrivals from China and 354,486 from India in the same period of 2019, prior the pandemic was reported.

This action mirrors steps taken by neighbouring Thailand to revitalise its crucial tourism sector and invigorate its sluggish economy, exempting Chinese and Indian nationals among others this year.

VISA-FREE Entry: Thailand, Sri Lanka Announced Exemptions For Indian Tourists

Both Thailand and Sri Lanka have declared visa exemptions for Indian citizens. Effective from November 10, Thailand has removed the visa requirement for Indian travelers. This exemption allows Indian tourists to stay for 30 days and will be valid until May 10 of the following year. The Thai government has also expressed the possibility of extending the program if there is an uptick in demand.

In October, Sri Lanka initiated a program enabling visa-free entry for visitors from seven countries, including India, China, and Russia, as part of a trial period. The pilot project is set to continue until March 31, 2024.

In a further effort to enhance the tourism sector, Vietnam is now contemplating visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese. This initiative is expected to contribute to the recovery of the country’s tourism industry, which has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of Visa-Free Countries for Indian Citizens in 2023

1. Albania

2. Barbados

3. Bhutan

4. British Virgin Islands

5. Cook Islands

6. Dominica

7. El Salvador

8. Fiji 22. Saint Kitts and Nevis

9. Grenada

10. Haiti

11. Jamaica

12. Kazakhstan

13. Macao (SAR China)

14. Micronesia

Mauritius, Montserrat, Nepal,Niue , Oman, Qatar, Senegal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Thailand, Vanuatu

