Visa Update: The US Embassy in India announced some changes in the visa application process for applicants who are applying for visa under F, M, and J student visa programme.

Visa Update! US Embassy In India Implements New Rules For Student Applicants

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Friday announced minor changes in the student visa application process and the updated process will be effective from November 27. Students who are going to apply under the F, M, and J student visa programme should know that these changes will be applicable throughout all embassies across Indian cities. The US Embassy in India took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed about the changes in the visa process. As per the US Embassy applicants applying under F, M, and J students visa from now have to use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment. The Embassy stated that the changes were made to prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system.

“Applicants who have created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). Their appointments will be cancelled and the visa fee will be lost.” the US Embassy in India tweeted.

