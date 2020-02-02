New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha Lucknow president Ranjit Bachchan was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk. The incident took place in Lucknow’s Hazratganj when Ranjit was walking along with his brother. His brother too suffered bullet injuries. The assailants came riding a bike. While Ranjit died on the spot, his brother has been admitted to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University.

In October 2019, Hindu Samaj Party’s Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow. The assailants came to his office-cum-residence posing as party members who came to greet him. After getting entry, they took out a revolver and a knife hidden inside the sweet box.

Ranjit was previously associated with the Samajwadi Party.