Vitamin D is one such nutrient that is required for an array of body functions. This fat-soluble vitamin can be obtained from food sources and even by exposing yourself to the sunlight. The human body produces vitamin D when the skin gets exposed to the sunlight. That is why vitamin D is also called ‘sunshine vitamin’.

Functioning as a hormone, vitamin D has significant effects on several systems throughout your body. People have found to be suffering from the deficiency of this unique vitamin. This can cause a range of health ailments associated with bones and muscles. Present in fatty fishes, egg yolks, cheese, soy milk, etc., vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It also improves the functions of the immune system. You need this vitamin for better growth and development. Here we tell you what can happen to you if your body doesn’t have enough of this nutrient.

Frequent illness

As vitamin D helps in making your immune system strong, its deficiency in the body can lead to a weakened defence system. This can make you susceptible to various diseases and conditions. Vitamin D directly interacts with cells that fight against diseases. This means, if you are frequently being sick, you probably need to check your body’s vitamin D levels.

Pain in bones and back

Calcium and phosphorus are required for better health of your bones. And, these nutrients require vitamin D to be absorbed by the body. Inadequate vitamin D level is one of the significant culprits behind bone and back pain. According to a study published in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases, people who are deficient in vitamin D, are twice at risk of suffering from bone pain in their legs, ribs or joints as compared to people who have normal vitamin D levels in their bodies.

Depression

Depression is one of the major mental health issues that is ignored by most of the people. It is a sign of vitamin D deficiency, says a research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. To improve your mood, you can do exercises, yoga or meditation. You can also take the help of mood-boosting food like salmon, chia seeds, eggs, bananas, etc.