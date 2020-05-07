











Load More

New Delhi: Eight people, including a child, died after an incident of chemical gas leakage was reported from LG Polymers Industry in RR Venkatapuram Village in Visakhapatnam. Several hundred people are being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in the eyes accompanied by breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances have reached the spot. Also Read - 'What A Horrible Year This Has Been': Twitter in Shock As Horrific Visuals of Vizag Gas Leak Emerge

It is not known how the incident happened. But district collector V Vinay Chand has said that the plant was being recommissioned after lockdown. There were attempts to control the gas by spraying but the effort didn’t yield results.

Disturbing videos of people writhing in pain have emerged on social media. The residents have been asked to vacate their houses with wet clothes on their faces to mitigate the impact of the chemical leakage.