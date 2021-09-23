New Delhi: Volkswagen today launched the new Volkswagen Taigun in India at a starting price of Rs 10,49,900 (ex-showroom, introductory). For the top-spec, fully-loaded variant of the new mid-size SUV, you will have to dish out Rs 17,49,900 (ex-showroom, introductory). Sharing its uderpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq, the new Volkswagen Taigun is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and is the second vehicle to be introduced in the Indian market under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The localisation-level in the India-focussed new Volkswagen Taigun is as much as 95 per cent and it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, upcoming MG Astor and its cousin Skoda Kushaq.Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun Launch In India Tomorrow, Here Are Imprtant Details About Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor-Rival

The new Volkswagen Taigun has a couple of TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre TSI unit developing 115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter on offer. Also available is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO unit belting out 150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic on offer. Also Read - Top Upcoming SUVs: Volkswagen Taigun, Force Gurkha, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700

The claimed mileage for the Taigun 1.0 TSI MT is 18.10kmpl, Taigun 1.0 TSI AT is 16.44kmpl, Taigun 1.5 EVO TSI MT is 18.47kmpl and Taigun 1.5 EVO TSI DSG is 17.88kmpl. Also Read - Skoda Kushaq Crosses 10,000 Bookings Milestone, New Features Added In Style Automatic Variants

The new Volkswagen Taigun is being offered in Dynamic Line with 1.0-litre TSI engine option and Performance Line with 1.5-litre TSI EVO motor choice. The Dynamic Line has Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, while the Performance Line has GT and GT Plus variants. Below are the variant-wise new Volkswagen Taigun prices (ex-showroom, introductory).

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI

Comfortline – Rs 10,49,900

Highline MT – Rs 12,79,900

Highline AT – Rs 14,09,900

Topline MT – Rs 14,56,900

Topline AT – Rs 15,09,900

Performance Line 1.5 TSI EVO

GT MT – Rs 14,99,900

GT Plus DSG – Rs 17,49,900

The new Volkswagen Taigun is loaded with some class-leading features. On the exteriors, you find a 3D chrome step grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, segment-first Infinity LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and an electric sunroof. There are five exterior paint options in the form of Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

The cabin of new Volkswagen Taigun has a dual-tone finish with ‘Soul’ leatherette upholstery and Wild Cherry Red stitching. The noteworthy features inside the cabin include a VW signature flat-bottom multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, segment-leading 8-inch digital cockpit, 10.08-inch VW Play touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touch Climatronic auto AC with pollen control, ventilated seats, wireless mobile charging, six-speaker sound system, cooled glovebox and red ambient lighting.

Volkswagen claims that the new Taigun has been introduced with more than 40 safety featutes. It gets six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), multi collision braking, HHC (hill hold control, Park distance control and rear-view camera and TPMS, among others.