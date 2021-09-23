New Delhi: The rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment just got more intense with the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun. Although the Hyundai Creta leads this space, it is fiercely challenged by the Kia Seltos. The market share of the Skoda Kushaq is increasing with time as well. The MG Astor will enter this segment pretty soon. But we will talk about it later. Right now our focus is on four mid-size SUVs – Taigun, Creta, Seltos and Kushaq. Let us check out how the new Volkswagen Taigun fares against the other three in terms of price.Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun Launched In India, New Mid-Size SUV Enters Market At Rs 10.50 Lakh Starting Price

The Volkswagen Taigun has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the top-of-the-line variant of the Taigun, you will have to pay Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). Both engines have a standard 6-speed MT. The automatic options include a 6-speed AT torque converter with 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 7-speed DSG with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol mill.

The segment-leader Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10.16 lakh and Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are three engine and four transmission options in the Creta. There is a 1.4-litre Turbo-GDi petrol mill (140PS of maximum power and 242Nm of peak torque) mated to a 7-speed DCT. You can go for a 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor (115PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque), which can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic. Also available is a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter choices.

The Kia Seltos sits in the price bracket of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Seltos has the same three engine options as the Creta. However, the transmission choices are more. The 1.4-litre Turbo-GDI petrol mill can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor has 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and IVT automatic options. With the 1.5-litre diesel engine, you can either opt for a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

The Volkswagen Taigun’s sibling Skoda Kushaq is offered in the price range of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The powertrain choices are exactly similar in the Taigun and the Kushaq.