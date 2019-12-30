New Delhi: Soon after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting her party workers in the wake of the protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday came down heavily on the Congress leader for her remark, saying the grand old party is misleading people on the CAA.

He also went on to say that the Congress is standing with the law violators and protesters in the country who are damaging public properties in the name of protests.