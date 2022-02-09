New Delhi: Elections are set to commence in 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. The results for all elections will be declared on March 10. While the polling for 58 seats across 11 districts will vote in the first phase of the UP election tomorrow issues related to misplaced or lost voter cards or incomplete voter documents have started to emerge as people scramble to get their vote counted and put up the next head of their constituency. If you’re one of those who has lost their voter cards or simply can’t find it, don’t worry as there is way where you will not miss your constitutional right to vote. However, you will have to make sure that that your name is on the electoral rolls.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here's How To Check Your Name Online On Voter Portal/ Or Through SMS

To cast your vote every voter is required to carry a voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC). But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Are there any documents that can act as a substitute?

Here’s a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

Passport Driving licence Service identity card of the state government or the central government PAN card Aadhar card Passbook with photograph issued by bank or post office MGNREGA job card Smart card issued by RGI under NPR Health insaurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, ets. Pension documents with photograph

Earlier voter ID cards were simple black & white laminated plastic cards. But now voter ID cards contains one's passport size picture, date of birth, and the address. It also has a serial number, a hologram sticker and stamped signature of the issuing authority. It can be used as general identity, address, and age proof for various purposes.

Here’s How You Can Cast Your Vote

First of all an official will confirm your name is present in electoral list or not. This official will also check your photo ID. Another polling official will ink your finger and provide you a slip after taking your signature on a register (Form 17A). Voter has to deposit that slip at the next polling official. Now, a voter can proceed to the voting machine. Now, a voter can cast its vote by pressing the button opposite the symbol of the candidate of own choice. The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will beep once you vote. VVPAT machine will provide a slip in the transparent window. Voter should check the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol on the slip. This slip will appear for seven seconds only. If you don’t like any candidate then you have a choice to press NOTA (None of the above).

The Election Commission of India has made voter identification mandatory at the time of polls – you have to show your Voter ID Card issued by the ECI or any other documentary proof allowed by the ECI in order to be able to vote.