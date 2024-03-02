Home

‘Want To Focus On Climate Change…’: Jayant Sinha Says Won’t Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Former Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha has opted not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and instead focus his efforts on "combating climate change".

BJP MP Jayant Sinha speaks in Lok Sabha. (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP MP Jayant Sinha Saturday announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming general elections and instead wanted to focus his efforts on “combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world”. Sinha, a former minister, said he has requested party chief J P Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties.

“I have requested JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues,” Sinha wrote in a post on his X handle.

Sinha, a former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation in the Modi government, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP leadership for the opportunities provided to him.

“I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years. Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them,” the MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh said in his X post.

The BJP is said to be contemplating giving tickets to several new leaders and some other sitting MPs also are understood to have told the party that they would like to focus on other organisational work.

Gautam Gambhir asks to be relieved of political duties

Earlier in the day, BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also said he said asked the party to relieve him from political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

The former Team India star batter also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah for allowing him to serve people.

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!,” Gambhir said in a post on X.

Gautam Gambhir has been the Lok Sabha MP for BJP since 2019 in East Delhi.

Notably, Gambhir will be occupied in the coming months due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is serving as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he led to two IPL titles as a captain.

(With inputs from agencies)

