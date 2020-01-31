New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be detailed discussions on the present economic situation of the country in the Budget Session that started from Friday.

PM Modi: We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/VzLxr1rqFL — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

“I want a wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on the economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation,” said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

“Our government’s effort has been to empower Dalits, women, those who face exploitation… we want to continue efforts,” the PM said.

The opposition protested outside Parliament and said they would wear black bands during President’s address in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.