Home

News

Shopian Encounter: LeT Terrorist Who Killed Lt. Ummer Fayaz, Gunned Down In Kashmir Gunfight

Shopian Encounter: LeT Terrorist Who Killed Lt. Ummer Fayaz, Gunned Down In Kashmir Gunfight

An LeT terrorist, involved in the 2017 killing Lt. Ummer Fayaz, was gunned down in a firefight with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

Slain LeT terrorist Bilal Bhat (R) was involved in the 2017 killing of Lt. Ummer Fayaz (Photo: Special arrangement)

Shopian Encounter Update: A wanted terrorist of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was involved in the killing Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in 2017, was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. According to officials, the slain ultra, identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, was involved in the target killings and attacks on Army personnel as well as non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

Trending Now

“Acting on specific information about presence of a terrorist in Chotigam village of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the early hours by security forces”, a police spokesman said.

You may like to read

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, the spokesman said, adding that the in the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was shot dead and his his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ye3oc7ICu0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

The slain terrorist was later identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Chek Cholan, affiliated with the proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT.

The police said Bilal Bhat was involved in several terror crime cases, including the killing of local Army personnel Umer Fayaz, a resident of Sudsan Kulgam and had hurled a grenade upon non-local labourers in Hermain, resulting in the death of two labourers,

Bhat was also involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat, and injuring another Kashmiri Pandit Pretimber Nath, both residents of Chotigam Shopian. He was also involved in the attack on local Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a resident of Chotigam.

“Bhat was involved in instigating local youth to join terrorist ranks and induced 12 local youth into the ranks of terrorists. Besides other terror crimes, he was also involved in the killing of an arrested terrorist who was leading the search party during a cordon and search operation at Nowgam in 2022,” the spokesman added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK series rifle, and three magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.