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Was Iran forced into a ceasefire? Heres what Iranian Supreme Leaders India representative has said

Was Iran forced into a ceasefire? Here’s what Iranian Supreme Leader’s India representative has said

Iranian Supreme Leader's representative in India has clarified that Iran’s actions were directed at US military infrastructure.

Iran-US war: How did the US and Iran agree to ceasefire? What went BTS for halt in the attack

Iran-US war: In a significant global development after weeks of brutal war between the US, Israel and Iran, the US led by Donald Trump have agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran allegedly proposed by Pakistan. In the recent development, US President Donald Trump announced 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out civilisation from the West Asian nation was to end. However, people close to the top leadership of Iran have indicated that US ‘forced’ into ceasefire. Here are all the details you need to know about the ceasefire deal between Iran and the US and also how Iran has reacted to the ceasefire deal.

What did US President Donald Trump say on Iran-US ceasefire deal?

US President Donald Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday evening (US time) even as Democrats called for his removal over unhinged threats to wipe out the Iranian civilisation.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” the US President said in a social media post.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said, adding that this will be a double-sided ceasefire.

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Reaction from Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative in India

The Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Wednesday claimed that the United States was compelled to announce a ceasefire with Iran after failing to sustain the conflict, and asserting that continued hostilities would have led to further setbacks for Washington.

In an exclusive interaction with news agency IANS, Ilahi said that the US decision to halt the war was not voluntary but driven by its inability to continue fighting.

“The US was forced to announce a ceasefire because it could not continue the war. They made a big mistake, and within the last 41 days, they wanted to stop the war but could not do it. Finally, when they realised they could not continue and would face further defeat, they announced a ceasefire,” he said.

On whether the ceasefire could pave the way for a lasting resolution, Ilahi indicated that peace would depend on the acceptance of Iran’s terms.

“With our conditions… if they accept our conditions, yes, it will be the end of this war,” he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

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