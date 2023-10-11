Home

Watch | Akhilesh Yadav Climbs Boundary Wall of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre After Being Denied Entry

According to the officials, Akhilesh Yadav was denied entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre due to security concerns.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was denied entry to the Jai Prakash International Centre on Wednesday. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had visited the centre to pay his respects to renowned freedom fighter Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Following the denial of the permission, dramatic scenes unfolded outside the centre with Yadav and several of his supporters tried to mount the boundary wall of the building.

According to the officials, Akhilesh Yadav was denied entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre due to security concerns. The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav on October 11, 2016, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the incident, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “On the birth anniversary of the great socialist thinker Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan ji, is the path of JPNIC being blocked by putting up these tin sheets to stop the SP from laying the wreath… The truth is that BJP is afraid of repeating the memory of the movement launched by Loknayak Jayprakash ji against corruption, unemployment and inflation because during the BJP rule, corruption, unemployment and inflation are many times more than since then.”

VIDEO | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a wall while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The officials had reportedly denied permission to the party workers, citing the construction work at the centre. pic.twitter.com/lkKKz6XOjl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2023

The illegal entry of Yadav and other Samajwadi Party supporters culminated in a chaotic situation, with police attempting to prevent SP workers and leaders from accessing the premises. In their efforts, the police resorted to using mild force to disperse the crowd.

“Now will we have to call for ‘complete revolution’ like Jayaprakash Narayan ji even for garlanding? If that is the decision of BJP, then it is fine” Yadav wrote.

महान समाजवादी विचारक, सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल प्रवक्ता लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी की जयंती पर अब क्या सपा को माल्यार्पण करने से रोकने के लिए ये टिन की चद्दरें लगाकर JPNIC का रास्ता रोका जा रहा है। सच ये है कि भाजपा लोकनायक जयप्रकाश जी के भ्रष्टाचार, बेकारी-बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई के… pic.twitter.com/wg8N4NdyLO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 11, 2023

To recall, in 2017, after BJP was ushered into power in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office received a recommendation to initiate a “special audit” of the funds allocated for the construction of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and two other projects that had been directly supervised by Akhilesh Yadav.

