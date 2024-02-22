Home

WATCH: Amul Ads Showcasing Narendra Modi, BJP Govt Initiatives Enthralled PM

PM Modi viewed a gallery showcasing murals of the Bharatiya Janata Party, himself, and the various initiatives of his government in the iconic style of quirky advertisements made famous by Amul.

Image tweeted by @Amul_Coop

Amul Golden Jubilee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday visited an enthralling exhibition by Amul which showcased the various initiatives of his government over the past decade as well as murals of the BJP and Modi himself in trademark quirky Amul fashion.

Make Amul world’s No.1 dairy brand: Modi

Later, addressing a massive gathering of around one lakh people, mostly cattle rearers and farmers, gathered at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad for the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)– the parent body of Amul– PM Modi appealed to farmers and other stakeholders associated with the cooperative sector to make GCMMF, the world’s number one dairy company from its current eighth position.

Giving an overview of India’s booming dairy sector, Modi said it is growing at a rate of 6 per cent per annum while the global dairy sector is growing at 2 per cent.

“At present, Amul (GCMMF) is the world’s eighth biggest dairy sector company. You all need to make it the world’s biggest dairy company. My government is with you in this endeavour, and it is Modi’s guarantee,” the PM said in his address.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil.

“Amul was established as Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union under the guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and later on the GCMMF came into existence. The GCMMF is a model which showcases how the cooperative sector and government can work together. Thanks to that model, India has become the world’s biggest milk producer today,” Modi said.

“In ten years, India’s per capita availability of milk has increased by 40 per cent. While the world’s dairy sector is growing at 2 per cent, India’s growth rate is 6 per cent,” he added.

Modi said the Indian dairy sector’s total turnover stands at Rs 10 lakh crore, much higher than the combined turnover of paddy, wheat and sugarcane production.

Women at forefront

The Prime Minister also stressed that women are at the forefront of the revolution in India’s dairy sector and account for nearly 70 percent of the workforce.

“Women are at the forefront in this sector. Of the total workforce engaged in the dairy sector, 70 per cent are women. Amul has reached new heights because of the contribution of women. To make India a developed country, it is necessary to increase women’s financial power,” he said.

The prime minister said of all the brands which have emerged in India after independence, ‘Amul’ is the most popular one.

“Brand Amul is the identity of the capabilities of cattle rearers. Amul products are now sold in more than 50 countries. A network of 36 lakh farmers and 18,000 cooperative societies produce 3.5 crore litres of milk worth Rs 200 crore daily,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

