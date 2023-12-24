Home

WATCH: Army’s Swift Response Saves Lives, Property As Massive Fire Engulfs Kashmir Market

Army personnel stationed at a nearby camp where the first responders when a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir News: Swift response by the Indian Army helped save lives and property in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a massive fire engulfed a local market in Boniyar area of the border town on Saturday night.

According to officials, army personnel stationed at a nearby camp where the first responders when a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar in Baramulla district.

They said that the fire, which was triggered by an electrical short-circuit, completely gutted several shops in the market. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Massive fire engulfs Many shops in Sub Division Uri Nonavailability of Fire Service in Boniyar of Sub Division Uri Many shops gutted in fire incident@DrSyedSehrish please note and help the victims who lost their property and atleast provide fire availablity in the area pic.twitter.com/JG7eYs7pXw — FARHAN KHAN (@KhaannFarhaan) December 24, 2023

“On December 23 at approximately 11:30 PM, a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar, triggered by an electric short-circuit. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of many shops and property,” the local police said in an official statement.

Lauding the Army’s role, officials said the swift response of the Indian Army personnel from a nearby camp played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life.

“Upon receiving reports of the fire, the Indian Army, stationed in Boniyar, immediately mobilized their resources, including water dozers and fire fighting equipments to the site. Their rapid action significantly contributed to containing the fire, ensuring no further spread and additional damage to the market or nearby structures,” said an official.

Soon, personnel of Fire and Emergency Services also arrived to reinforce the fire-fighting efforts, they said.

“The collaborative response of the Indian Army and the Fire Service effectively controlled the situation, demonstrating a coordinated and efficient approach to emergency management. The collaboration incident highlights the importance of a well-coordinated effort between the military and civil services in addressing emergency situations.”

The residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the soldiers for their prompt response and commendable efforts in preventing the fire from spreading.

Notably, this is not the first time that the army has helped in fire-fighting efforts in the area.

In March last year, Army personnel helped douse the fire at a Muslim shrine in the area.

On 26 Mar 22 evening, fire broke out at Ziarat of Naushara, Boniyar, #Baramulla. #Chinarwarriors immediately swung into #Action & led the effort along with fire department in putting down the fire.

𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆, 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆!#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/B04krgpET4 — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) March 27, 2022

Later that year, in May, the Army once again came to the rescue of local residents when a massive fire engulfed a neighbourhood in the Boniyar area.

On 17 May 22 afternoon, fire broke out at Ijara of Boniyar, #Baramulla. #Chinarwarriors immediately swung into #Action & led the effort along with Agnirakshak & fire dept in putting down the fire.

"𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆, 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆!"#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/S4kuujFkwN — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 17, 2022

Boniyar is strategically important town located close to the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

