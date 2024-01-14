Home

WATCH: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Kicks Off From Manipur; Rahul Gandhi Promises To Usher Peace, Harmony

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which kicked off from Manipur today and is led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 6,713 km.

Rahul Gandhi promised to usher in an era of peace in Manipur.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday kicked off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal, Manipur even as former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the marathon march, promised to bring back peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit torn state.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Thoubal, which is south of Manipur capital Imphal, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conflict-torn state. The Congress leader said that perhaps Modi, the BJP and the RSS do not consider Manipur as a part of India.

#WATCH | Manipur | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with people briefly as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continues. He kickstarted the Yatra from Thoubal this evening. pic.twitter.com/UlQr18FQWK — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

“Lakhs of people faced losses, but the prime minister has not come here to wipe your tears, hold your hand or embrace you. Maybe for Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. Your pain is not their pain,” Gandhi said.

‘We understand your pain’

Gandhi told the gathering that “We” (Congress) “understand your pain” and promised to usher in an era of peace and harmony in the state.

“We understand the pain that the people of Manipur have been through, we understand the hurt, the sadness. We will bring back harmony, peace and affection for which this state was known,” he said.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shares a candid moment with children as he kickstarts Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal, Manipur. (Video: Congress) pic.twitter.com/VutoOP3KhU — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

‘Modi has time to go snorkeling but not for Manipur’

Earlier, Congress chief Kharge flagged off the yatra and launched a scathing attack against PM Modi, claiming that the prime minister only came to Manipur when he wanted votes and not at a time when the northeastern state was drowning in sorrow and its people are in pain.

LIVE: LAUNCH of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Thoubal, Manipur | Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/qUdKXanSWL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2024

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep where he also went snorkeling, Kharge said: “Modi has time to drive by the sea, take a dip in the sea but has not come to Manipur. Modi keeps chanting ‘Ram, Ram’, but he should not do it to seek votes. The BJP mixes religion and politics, and incites people.”

“The BJP has ‘Ram’ on its lips but carries a knife by their side. They should not have such an approach towards people,” Kharge said at the launch of the yatra.

VIDEO | Congress president @kharge and party MP @RahulGandhi flag off party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Thoubal, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/XmzfC0qnkC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

‘Congress stands for justice, secularism’

The Congress chief said the grand-old party stood for social justice, secularism and equity and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being undertaken to save India’s Constitution and democracy, and fight the fascist forces.

The Congress president said he was proud that a leader of his party was moving from door-to-door to spread the message of peace.

Earlier, Kharge unveiled the bus on which Gandhi and other Congress leaders will travel from Manipur to Mumbai as part of the yatra.

The yatra will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after 67 days.

The Manipur violence

Over 250 people been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

