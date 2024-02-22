Home

WATCH: Cops Detain AP Congress Chief YS Sharmila, Other Leaders During ‘Chalo Secretariat’ Protest

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila had given a call for 'Chalo Secretariat' (march to secretariat) protest and staged a sit-in at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

Image tweeted by @realyssharmila

Andhra Pradesh News: Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday detained state Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy, along with her fellow leaders and party workers in Vijayawada, after they staged a protest against her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

YS Sharmila had given a call for ‘Chalo Secretariat’ (march to secretariat) protest and staged a sit-in at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan. Holding placards, the protesting Congress workers and leaders led by Sharmila, raised slogans against the state government, demanding jobs from unemployed youths in Andhra Pradesh.

However, Sharmila and other Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police before they could march towards the secretariat.

#WATCH: Andhra Pradesh Police detains APCC President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy to the police station. pic.twitter.com/cH8tuxSusl — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2024

Minor scuffles between police and Congress workers also broke out as several party leaders were detained by police following their ‘Chalo Secretariat’ march.

APCC Working President Sheikh Mastan Vali was detained by the cops as he started his march to the secretariat along with party cadre. AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore criticised the heavy handed approach of the police.

“Appalled by the mistreatment of APCC Working President Mastan Vali, Ex-MLA,& Congress workers by Jagan Police in Vijayawada. As they prepared to march against the unemployment crisis in AP, this heavy-handed approach is unacceptable. protest is a democratic right.” Tagore posted on X.

The protest has been aimed at demanding justice for unemployed youth and the student community in the state.

Addressing the protest YS Sharmila said “According to a study over 21,000 died by suicide due to unemployment. Instead of addressing this crisis the YSCRP government is undemocratically arresting Congress leaders and karyakartas who are agitating for justice.

Earlier, in a post on X, YS Sharmila, the newly elected Andhra Congress State President said, “Thousands of policemen were placed around us. Iron fences have been put up and we have been held hostage. If we stand on the side of the unemployed, they are arresting us. You are dictators who are trying to stop us. Your actions are proof of this. YCP Sarkar should apologize to the unemployed.”

A day before the protest YS Sharmila spent the night in the party office to evade arrest .

(With ANI inputs)

