Unnao: Our education system is in tatters and a viral video which has emerged from Uttar Pradesh is proof of that. In a shocking incident, an English teacher failed to read even a few lines from a textbook during surprise inspection at a government school in Unnao district.

The incident happened on November 28, when Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey went on a surprise inspection to a government junior high school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The video of the incident which has gone viral, shows the District Magistrate asking a woman teacher to read a paragraph from a class 8 English course book which she failed to do.

The teacher tries to clarify but the DM further scolds her and says, “So what? You’re BA pass, aren’t you? I did not even ask you to translate, all I asked for was that you read a few lines in English from the text book and you couldn’t do that.”

Stunned by such a response, the District Magistrate ordered the teacher’s immediate suspension.

‘She should be suspended immediately. She is an English teacher and she can’t even read English properly,” the district magistrate said. Watch the viral video here:

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11)

“It was a random inspection at the higher secondary school in Chaura and I asked the students to read out from an English book but they could not. Then I asked the teachers and was shocked to see that even they could not read a word of English,” the district magistrate said.

After the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Pradeep Kumar Pandey has suspended senior teacher Sushila and assistant teacher Rajkumari and an inquiry had also been initiated against them.

The district magistrate has sought an explanation from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari too.