WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Indo-Tibetan Police Force Camp In Kashmir’s Srinagar

A fire broke out at the ITBP camp of 21 Battalion at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Jammu Kashmir News: A fire broke out at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to officials, a massive blaze engulfed an ITBP camp at Pantha Chowk in the summer capital of the erstwhile state.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident, said an official, adding that all personnel stationed at the camp are safe and fire has been brought under control.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at the ITBP camp in Pathan Chowk, Srinagar. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzthZqJjYn — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

“A fire broke out at the ITBP camp of 21 Battalion at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. Fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire has been brought under control,” added the official.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.

More details are awaited.

