WATCH: Firecracker Waste Layers Roads In Chennai, Dust Chokes Lungs

A pile of firecrackers waste accumulated on the roads of Chennai on Monday post Diwali celebrations.

Chennai: A pile of firecracker waste accumulated on the roads of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations. The city’s skies were also filled with haze as residents continued to burst firecrackers late into the night, in violation of the timing set by the state government. It’s worth noting that the use of firecrackers was only permitted from 6 am to 7 am and then from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Before Diwali, the Greater Chennai Corporation had urged people to properly dispose of firecracker waste. In 2022, the southern city witnessed the collection of approximately 235 tons of cracker waste, highlighting the importance of responsible waste management during the festive season. Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan stated that firecracker waste would be directed to an incineration facility rather than dumping grounds.

