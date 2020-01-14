New Delhi: On a day when the whole nation is celebrating Makar Sankranti festival, Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not feel to stay behind and came forward on Tuesday to fly a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area in Ahmedabad on the occasion.

In a video which was shared by the news agency ANI, the Home Minister was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an apartment in Kanak Kala Society along with his wife Sonalben Shah. Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and state BJP youth morcha president Rutvij Patel were also present.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flies a kite during an #Uttarayan programme in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/cNKhQwiFnt — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Apart from flying kites to mark the occasion, Shah also released saffron balloons in the sky. At a time when Shah was flying kites in the Ahmedabad skies, people were also seen flying kites with pro- and anti-CAA slogans written on it.

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flies a kite during an #Uttarayan programme in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/0hWgiZr3dd pic.twitter.com/l2IhtaZC8q — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Makar Sankranti which is celebrated as Uttarayan in the state.

Uttarayan falls on January 14 and is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat, The festival is observed with fervour and enthusiasm among locals.

In a message in English and Gujarati, he said the skies of Gujarat are full of colourful kites and there is an atmosphere of happiness all around.