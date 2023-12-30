Home

WATCH: IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Passengers As 1st Flight To Ayodhya Takes Off From Delhi Amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants

The first flight to the newly-built Ayodhya airport departed from New Delhi on Saturday. The pilot of the aircraft welcomed aboard the plane as they raised 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

The first commercial flight to Ramnagari Ayodhya took off from the Delhi Airport on Saturday as the pilot of the aircraft welcomed passengers aboard the plane amid deafening ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. The IndiGo flight departed from Delhi at 2: 40 PM and is scheduled to land at the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 4 PM.

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar and his crew welcomed the passengers aboard the flight as they raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants while boarding.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers as the first flight takes off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/rWkLSUcPVF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

‘Proud moment’ for family

Captain Shekhar’s family called it a proud moment for them that their son gets to fly the first passenger plane to the temple city’s newly inaugurated airport.

“This a proud moment for the family and also a divine moment,” said the IndiGo pilot’s 75-year-old father Mukteshwar Singh on his son flying the commercial plane to Ayodhya.

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar (43), is a pilot with budget airline IndiGo which flew the first passenger flight to Ayodhya today from New Delhi.

Ram has been kind to us

“Lord Ram has been kind to us,” Shekhar’s mother Madhurani Singh, 68, told news agency PTI.

“Since the day he entered the aviation sector, it was my dream to see him flying an aircraft to Ayodhya. It has come true after 12 years. What could be more joyous than seeing a dream being fulfilled,” she said.

The aviator’s father revealed that their family’s ties to Ayodhya are generations old when his great grandfather visited the city to become a disciple of Shri Ram Vallabha Kunj Janki Ghat.

Shekhar is a disciple of Guru Shree Ram Shankar Das ji Vedanti of the city, said family members.

“It is a very emotional moment for the whole family. I believe he came into the aviation sector because of the blessings of our gurus. Today, he is flying the first aircraft to Ayodhya as the inaugural flight after the prime minister inaugurates the airport. It is a matter of great pride for the family,” Mukteshwar Singh said.

Shekhar’s wife Sweta Ranjan said Lord Ram has brought prosperity in their lives.

“Both my children are very happy. We believe that our happiness and prosperity in the family is by the grace of our divine association with the birthplace of Lord Ram,” she said.

PM Modi inaugurates new airport

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built airport and the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration, Modi said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, but appealed to people not to come to the city for the event.

He said some people have been invited and they should come to the temple town to witness the historic day.

The Prime Minister stressed that the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward and urged all citizens to light diyas in their houses on January 22 so that the whole country basks in glory.

(With PTI inputs)

