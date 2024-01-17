Watch | Lord Ram’s Idol Reaches Ayodhya’s Temple Premises Amid ‘Jai Sri Ram’ Chants

Home

"Pran Pratishtha" of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted. The "Kalash Pujan" was done by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra, his wife and others on the banks of the Saryu river.

Ayodhya: The idol of Lord Ram reached the Ayodhya Ram Temple premises amid chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on Wednesday. A “Kalash Pujan” was held today as part of the rituals being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The rituals kick started on Tuesday, and trust general secretary Champat Rai had said that these will continue till January 21. Rai further informed that on the day of the consecration, minimum essential rituals needed for the

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | The truck, carrying Lord Ram’s idol, being brought to Ayodhya Ram Temple premises amid chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’. The pranpratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22. pic.twitter.com/Qv623BWEKb — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024



Following this ritual, pots filled with water of the Saryu will be taken to the place (Ram temple complex) where the pre-consecration rituals are being held, according to Mishra.

Mishra who is the “yajman” for the “puja” has to attend all the rituals, including those which will be performed on January 22.

There are 121 “acharyas” who are conducting the rituals, and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the “anushthan”. The principal “acharya” will be Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.

The Ram temple “Pran Pratishtha” will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.