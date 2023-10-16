Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dyeing Mill In Surat

Home

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing mill in Surat on Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames.

Surat: A massive fire broke out at a dyeing mill in Surat on Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames. As of now, there have been no reported casualties. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a dyeing mill in the Pandesara area in Gujarat’s Surat. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/fTR4q3f611 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023



(Note: This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.)

