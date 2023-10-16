Top Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dyeing Mill In Surat

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing mill in Surat on Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames.

Published: October 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Surat: A massive fire broke out at a dyeing mill in Surat on Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames. As of now, there have been no reported casualties. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.)

