By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks out In Maharashtra’s Sakinaka Area, 8 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Monday. According to news agency ANI, 8 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
Trending Now
No casualties have been reported.
You may like to read
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/fNMYxryYPH
— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.