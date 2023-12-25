Top Recommended Stories

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks out In Maharashtra’s Sakinaka Area, 8 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Published: December 25, 2023 7:34 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Monday. According to news agency ANI, 8 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No casualties have been reported.

