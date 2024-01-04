Home

WATCH: Massive Fire Guts 30 Shops In Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara

A major fire broke out in Dar Gali Bus stand area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district in early morning hours on Wednesday.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Jammu Kashmir News: As many as thirty shops and a residential house were turned to ash after a massive broke out in a market area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir during wee hours of Thursday morning.

According to reports, a fire broke out in Dar Gali Bus stand area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in early morning hours today. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident. officials.

Local residents and police, along with fire tenders, rushed to the spot to douse the fire, they said, adding that as many as 30 shops as well as a residential house were gutted in the blaze.

An official said the fire broke out in a shop and soon spread to other nearby buildings. Thirty shops were sustained damages in the fire, he said.

#WATCH | Kupwara, J&K: Fire broke out at Dar Gali Bus stand earlier today, several shops and a house gutted in fire pic.twitter.com/TJ3pwsB9Mh — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Reports said property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the flames before the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said.

Army saves lives, property after fire engulfs Baramulla market

In a similar incident last month, a major fire gutted a local market in nearby Baramulla district, however, swift response by the Indian Army helped save lives and property in the incident. Officials said a massive fire engulfed a local market in Boniyar area of the border town on the night of December 23.

They said that army personnel stationed at a nearby camp where the first responders when a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar in Baramulla district.

Massive fire engulfs Many shops in Sub Division Uri Nonavailability of Fire Service in Boniyar of Sub Division Uri Many shops gutted in fire incident@DrSyedSehrish please note and help the victims who lost their property and atleast provide fire availablity in the area pic.twitter.com/JG7eYs7pXw — FARHAN KHAN (@KhaannFarhaan) December 24, 2023

According to officials, the fire, which was triggered by an electrical short-circuit, completely gutted several shops in the market. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

“On December 23 at approximately 11:30 PM, a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar, triggered by an electric short-circuit. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of many shops and property,” the local police had said in an official statement.

Lauding the Army’s role, officials said the swift response of the Indian Army personnel from a nearby camp played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life.

“Upon receiving reports of the fire, the Indian Army, stationed in Boniyar, immediately mobilized their resources, including water dozers and fire fighting equipments to the site. Their rapid action significantly contributed to containing the fire, ensuring no further spread and additional damage to the market or nearby structures,” said an official.

Soon, personnel of Fire and Emergency Services also arrived to reinforce the fire-fighting efforts, they said.

“The collaborative response of the Indian Army and the Fire Service effectively controlled the situation, demonstrating a coordinated and efficient approach to emergency management. The collaboration incident highlights the importance of a well-coordinated effort between the military and civil services in addressing emergency situations.”

The residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the soldiers for their prompt response and commendable efforts in preventing the fire from spreading.

