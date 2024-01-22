Home

Watch: Mukesh Ambani’s House ‘Antilia’ Decked Up to Mark Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' in Mumbai was all decked up to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ was all decked up on Monday to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Earlier today, the Reliance MD along with his wife Neeta Ambani attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ decked up to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’. pic.twitter.com/Bg1Z3kRAlC — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other prominent Indian cinema personalities also attended grand event today.

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain also made an appearance as part of the contingent from the Indian film industry at the ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Monday along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. At the temple premises, the screen icon was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial “Ramayan”. The Bachchans also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was photographed disembarking from a chartered plane at the Ayodhya airport. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha and son, “RRR” star Ram Charan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday, previously hailed the ceremony as a “divine experience”.

