Watch: PM Modi Keeps His Promise To Little Girl Who Sketched His Pic

Prime Minister Modi promised Akansha, who drew his sketch, that he would write her a letter to her, requesting her to sit down. He told her to leave her address with him so that he could a write to her.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled a promise he made to a young girl, who had drawn a sketch of him, and held, his rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker on November 2. In a letter, PM Modi informed Akanksha that he had received her sketch. He also conveyed his blessings and best wishes for her future success. During the Kanker rally on November 2, Akanksha was spotted holding a sketch of PM Modi while he addressed the gathering. After noticing her, he instructed his team to collect the sketch from her.

PM Modi wrote, “Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker’s program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression.”

“May you move forward with great success and bring glory to your family, society and country with your successes. With best wishes for your future” the PM further wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to Akanksha who had brought him his sketch at his event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on 2nd November. The Prime Minister had accepted the sketch from her and told her to leave her correspondence address with him so that he could write to her. pic.twitter.com/oUumyTK6Fk — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023



“The next 25 years are going to be important for young daughters like you. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfil their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country,” he added.

“India’s daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in the service of the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters.” PM Modi said in the letter addressed to Akanksha.

“I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically in the path of progress of the country,” the letter further read.

