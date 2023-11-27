Home

Watch: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Andhra’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Monday.

Tirumala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala on Monday and offered prayers. He sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the well-being and prosperity of the countrymen. PM Modi also took to X (Formerly Twitter) and shared some glimpses of his visit to the holy shrine. “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister arrived at the hill temple as part of his two-day visit to the shrine. As per his schedule, PM Modi stayed at Tirumala overnight and went to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple early Monday.

PM Modi was welcomed at the Tirupati airport by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Governor Abdul Nazeer accompanied him to Tirumala, CM Jagan flew back to Vijayawada soon after the reception.

PM Modi Greeted countrymen on Guru Gurupurab and Dev Deepawali

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He emphasized that Guru Nanak’s teachings, which focus on serving others and fostering brotherhood, provide strength to millions worldwide. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated for these enduring principles.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world.” Modi also posted on X his tributes to the first Sikh Guru from his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday.

