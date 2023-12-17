Home

Watch: PM Modi’s Cavalcade Makes Way for Ambulance in Varanasi

A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi on Sunday. A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

PM Modi is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch… pic.twitter.com/NPZgLumo55 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The ambulance overtook the cavalcade when it was on his way to Cutting Memorial School in the Nadesar area where the prime minister interacted with schoolchildren and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

