Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Watch: PM Modi’s Cavalcade Makes Way for Ambulance in Varanasi

Watch: PM Modi’s Cavalcade Makes Way for Ambulance in Varanasi

A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Updated: December 17, 2023 9:53 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Watch: PM Modi's Cavalcade Makes Way for Ambulance in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi on Sunday. A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Trending Now

PM Modi is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project

You may like to read

The ambulance overtook the cavalcade when it was on his way to Cutting Memorial School in the Nadesar area where the prime minister interacted with schoolchildren and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.