New Delhi: A video of the staff of a private news channel being beaten up by police personnel in Assam has gone viral as the state is on the boil following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. A day after the Bill became Act with President’s nod.

The video shared by the private TV channel ‘Prag News’ on Instagram shows security personnel, including CRPF jawans, barging into the office and then beating up its staffers with batons.

At around 8 pm on Thursday, security personnel wielding batons and shields opened gates of the office in Ulubari area of the city and beat up some staffers sitting inside the compound, its Managing Editor Pranoy Bordoloi said to PTI.

The channel official said the security forces then entered the office building and beat up more employees at the reception area.

“It was completely unprovoked and there was no reason for them to enter a media office. We demand an unconditional apology from Assam police,” Bordoloi said to PTI.