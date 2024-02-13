Home

Watch: Protesting Farmers Vandalise Flyover Safety Barriers at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border

The Haryana police said tear gas shells were being used to control the situation as protestors were pelting stones at police personnel.

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes unfolded in the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border on Tuesday after the protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the border. The farmers also deployed tractors to remove cemented blocks that had been placed as part of the barricading by the Haryana police on the Ghaggar river bridge to prevent them from marching forward.

To disperse farmers marching towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price, the Haryana Police hurled multiple rounds of tear gas shells, including through drones. However, the Haryana police said tear gas shells were being used to control the situation as protestors were pelting stones at police personnel.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/vPJZrFE0T0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

#WATCH | Protesting farmers throw police barricade down from the flyover at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border as they march towards Delhi to press for their demands. pic.twitter.com/oI0ouWwlCj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

“Stones were pelted at Haryana police by protesters. To control the situation, tear gas shells were being used,” said a Haryana police spokesperson. “No one will be allowed to create disturbance. Those doing so will be dealt with strictly,” the spokesperson said, asserting that “the situation is completely under control”.

Despite an appeal by the Haryana police to the protestors to stay away from the barricades, many youths continued to stay put and stood over the barricades, officials said.

But after an hour when a sizeable number of farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border, the police again resorted to hurling tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The tear gas shells were also lobbed after some of the protesters entered a nearby field.

The police also used drones to hurl tear gas shells, apart from using them to keep an eye on the crowd of protesters.

Protesting farmers slammed the Haryana government for hurling tear gas shells and said they were determined to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers on Tuesday morning commenced their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

