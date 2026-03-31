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WATCH: Rain DISRUPTS Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash in Lahore, match delayed

WATCH: Rain DISRUPTS Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash in Lahore, match delayed

Rain halts Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium. Toss timing yet to be decided

Rain DISRUPTS Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash in Lahore (Source:X)

The PSL 2026 clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi has been delayed due to heavy rain at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The pitch and square remain fully covered as officials continue to assess the conditions before taking a call on the start of play.

With heavy rain continuing and the ground still under covers, the toss timing will be decided only after the weather clears.

heavy rain in Lahore!!! pic.twitter.com/ZnQr3an614 — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) March 31, 2026

The match is unlikely to happen 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2ynju2Jk0c — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) March 31, 2026

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This match is crucial for both teams as Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will be aiming to move to the top of the PSL standings, while Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will be eager to register their first win of the 11th edition.

Zalmi began their campaign on a high, defeating debutants Rawalpindi by five wickets, whereas United suffered a tough loss against Multan Sultans. As a result, the 2017 champions sit fourth on the table with two points, while United are placed seventh without a win.

Talking about the head-to-head, the rivalry has been evenly balanced, with both teams winning 13 matches each out of their 26 encounters in the tournament.

The clash had generated plenty of excitement, with fans eagerly waiting for the rain to pass so the match can finally get underway.

Islamabad United full squad: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi Full squad: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.

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